UK food shopping inflation soars to 14.7%, with ‘no peak in sight’

Inflation in food shopping has hit a record 14.7 per cent, which could add a potential £682 ($785) to the annual cost of a basket amid warnings there is still no sign of a peak.

Purchases of products in supermarket own-label ranges jumped again by 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks and the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent, as shoppers sought to manage their budgets, research firm Kantar reported.

A little more than a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially — double the figure recorded last November, it added.

READ MORE UK food inflation at record 11.6% as producers pass on energy costs

“Yet again, we have a new record-high figure for grocery price inflation and it’s too early right now to call the top,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

“Consumers face a £682 jump in their annual grocery bill if they continue to buy the same items, and just over a quarter of all households now say they’re struggling financially, which is double the proportion we recorded last November.

“Nine in 10 of this group say higher food and drink prices are a major concern, second only to energy bills, so it’s clear just how much grocery inflation is hitting people’s wallets and adding to their domestic worries.”

How to prepare for a recession — video

Some consumers found light relief at Halloween and a little more than one in 10 households bought a pumpkin in October, although sales were down compared with last year.

Fewer people stocked the cupboards for Christmas in October, preferring to wait until later in the year.

“This time last year, two million consumers had already bought their festive Christmas pudding,” said Mr McKevitt.

“We’ve seen 32 per cent fewer shoppers doing that this time around, suggesting people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing — at least not in October.”

Aldi was the fastest growing retailer in the latest period, increasing its sales by 22.7 per cent year on year to gain 9.2 per cent market share, while Lidl boosted sales by 21.5 per cent to take its market share to a record 7.2 per cent.

What is a recession? — video

Asda again led the traditional big four supermarkets, with sales growing by 5.3 per cent to maintain an overall market share of 14.3 per cent.

“With economic forecasters warning of a potential recession, it’s worth reflecting on how much the grocery landscape has changed since the 2008 financial crash,” said Mr McKevitt.

“We’ve seen a rise in the market share of the discounters Aldi and Lidl, which together now stands at 16.4 per cent, versus 4.4 per cent 14 years ago.”