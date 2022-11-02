Asylum seekers from Manston ‘abandoned’ at London train station

Asylum seekers from the processing centre at Manston were reportedly left at London’s Victoria station without accommodation on Tuesday.

Two British newspapers reported on Wednesday that a group of about 40 migrants from Manston were dropped at a coach station in central London on Tuesday.

And while about 30 had family or friends they were able to contact to stay with, 11 were left with no accommodation and were helped by a charity worker.

Volunteers from the Under One Sky homelessness charity, who provided them with food and clothes, told the newspaper many were in flip-flops and without winter coats.

“They were stressed, disturbed and completely disoriented,” volunteer Danial Abbas said. “They were also very hungry.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said staff responded to reports of asylum seekers looking for assistance at Victoria station at 10.33pm on Tuesday.

“Officers engaged and liaised with charity partners, rail staff and government colleagues to help them find accommodation for the evening,” the spokesman said.

Three Afghan men who said they were taken to London on Tuesday then left with nowhere to stay returned to Manston on Wednesday evening as they had no other shelter, Reuters reported.

Hundreds of people are thought to have been moved out of the Manston processing centre — a disused airfield site near Ramsgate — amid concerns that it had become dangerously overcrowded.

“On Monday … the Home Secretary [Suella Braverman] said, ‘What I have refused to do is to prematurely release … thousands of people into local communities without having anywhere for them to stay’," Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“It is reported today that last night exactly that happened. A bus full of detainees was taken from Manston to Victoria Station, where they were then left abandoned and apparently one was left to sleep rough overnight.

“That surely contradicts what the Home Secretary told the House. She has something to answer.

"It would be very useful for the House to know whether or not she intends to come here and explain herself or whether yet again she has to be brought.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.