Manston asylum seekers ‘abandoned’ at London bus station

Asylum seekers from the overcrowded processing centre at Manston were left at London’s Victoria coach station without accommodation, say charity workers.

They were among hundreds thought to have been moved from the disused airfield site near Ramsgate on England's south coast amid concerns it had become dangerously full. The number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year is approaching 40,000.

About 30 migrants from Manston were dropped off in London on Tuesday, many with nowhere to go.

Some had family or friends they were able to contact to stay with, but 11 were left with no accommodation and were helped by a charity worker.

Volunteers from the Under One Sky homelessness charity provided the group with food and clothes, saying many were in flip-flops and without winter coats.

“They were stressed, disturbed and completely disoriented,” volunteer Danial Abbas said. “They were also very hungry.”

On Thursday, he told BBC Radio 4: “They were turning to anyone on the streets. We were there at the right time to provide care and love and compassion.

“They had been at Manston. There were 11 with nowhere to go, initially the group was closer to 30 with family. They were told they were being taken to a hotel in central London.”

He said the migrants had been disturbed by conditions at Manston, with some sleeping on concrete. “They had blisters on their hands and feet, didn’t have suitable footwear. One couldn’t sit down or lie down.”

He said they told him they had crossed the English Channel in small boats three weeks ago and had come from Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

He said they had been told they were being taken to a hotel before their surprise drop off.

“Their account couldn’t explain the situation. British Transport Police said it’s been happening since Saturday.”

He said they had now been taken to a hotel in Norwich.

A British Transport Police spokesman said staff responded to reports of asylum seekers looking for assistance at Victoria Station at 10.33pm on Tuesday.

“Officers engaged and liaised with charity partners, rail staff and government colleagues to help them find accommodation for the evening,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, an Albanian man was seen trying to stop a coach carrying asylum seekers from leaving Manston after seeing a picture in UK media of his nephew peering through the wire fencing at the facility.

He travelled from Oxford to try to find his family and was seen pointing at a bus while saying: “That's my brother.”

On Wednesday, a young girl threw a note over the walls of the site that described conditions inside and claimed that sick and pregnant people were being held there.

Raising a point of order in Parliament on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said: “On Monday … the Home Secretary said, ‘What I have refused to do is to prematurely release … thousands of people into local communities without having anywhere for them to stay’.

“It is reported today that last night exactly that happened. A bus full of detainees was taken from Manston to Victoria Station, where they were then left abandoned and apparently one was left to sleep rough overnight.

“That surely contradicts what the Home Secretary told the House. She has something to answer. It would be very useful for the House to know whether or not she intends to come here and explain herself or whether yet again she has to be brought.”

The embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure over handling of the migrant crisis as the Government faces potential legal action over an asylum centre with conditions branded “dire” by senior MPs.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick estimated that about 3,500 people remained at the Manston facility in Kent on Wednesday night — despite its maximum capacity of 1,600 — as Ms Braverman faced questions over what will be done to address overcrowding at the site, as well as small boat crossings in general.

Ms Braverman was also under fire from Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, who accused Britain of becoming like a “madhouse” with a culture of “finding scapegoats” during a migration crisis where “failed policies” are to blame.

Mr Rama criticised her “crazy” choice of language in a combative Commons debate this week, in which she claimed there was an “invasion” of England by people crossing the Channel.

The Government is currently procuring hotels to relieve pressure on the Manston centre, near Ramsgate, but Mr Jenrick said he suspected it would take roughly seven days for numbers to drop to an “acceptable level”.

The situation had been branded a “breach of humane conditions”, with some 4,000 people thought to have been held at the site.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

