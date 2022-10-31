UK Met Office issues weather warning as Storm Claudio brings blustery winds

Storm Claudio is set to bring winds in excess of 110 kilometres per hour in some coastal areas of England, with warnings of gusty weather overnight.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for wind in the south until 8am on Tuesday, with the weather possibly causing disruption.

People across much of England and Wales can also expect a wet night.

Storm Claudio’s move eastward on Tuesday is expected to leave in its wake a showery day for much of the UK, with Wales and areas in southern and central England predicted to see the most frequent rainfall, the Met Office added.

“The biggest impacts from Storm Claudio are expected in northern France, which is why is has been named as a system by Meteo-France,” said Neil Armstrong, chief meteorologist.

“What it means for us in the UK is for some high winds to be possible along much of the southern coast of England.”

Some isolated and especially exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 110kph, he added, while much of the warning area will experience gusts of between 80 and 95kph.

Conditions are unlikely to improve by midweek as low pressure moving in from the west is forecast to bring wet and windy weather.

The Met Office said winds are likely to be strongest along Irish Sea coastal areas, including western Wales, north-west England and south-west Scotland, as well as the east coast of Northern Ireland.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Wednesday.

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said that, within the warning area, gusts are expected of between 88 and 104kph.

“This is associated with low pressure moving towards the north-west of the UK, which is bringing with it some heavy rain on Wednesday, especially across parts of south-west Scotland, Cumbria and western Wales, although much of the UK will see some rain through the day,” he said.

“In addition to high winds in the warning area, many parts of the UK will experience strong and gusty winds, at least for a time, during Wednesday.”

The windy weather comes after the UK enjoyed above-average temperatures as October came to an end, with the mercury reaching the low 20s in some parts, resulting in balmy conditions for this time of year.

