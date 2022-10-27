Rishi Sunak sends his foreign secretary to India to patch up relations

James Cleverly, Britain’s foreign secretary, will travel to India on Friday to discuss strengthening ties between the two countries.

Mr Cleverly’s meetings with officials will focus on counter-terrorism efforts and negotiations aimed at securing a free trade deal.

It will be his first trip abroad since being reappointed as foreign secretary by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who came into office on Tuesday, in a sign that the new Tory leader wants to prioritise his government’s relationship with India.

The prime minister spoke to India’s leader Narendra Modi on the phone on Thursday, with the pair discussing the two countries' “historical links”.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak told his Indian counterpart he “intended to build on this relationship to develop ever closer ties between our two countries”.

Earlier this week, the Diwali deadline for a trade deal between the UK and India was missed. Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this month sparked a row with India for saying she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration restrictions as part of any pact. India said her comments were not appropriate.

Mr Cleverly will touch down on Friday in Mumbai, where he will pay his respects to victims of 2008 Taj Palace Hotel terror attack.

On Saturday, he will travel to New Delhi, where he will speak at a special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Downing Street said Mr Cleverly will “call on countries to work together to fight online terrorism — including global terror recruitment campaigns and live streaming of attacks.".

He will hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to discuss the latest on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, which aims to boost co-operation between the two nations over the coming years.

Since its launch in 2022, the vision has led to the commencement of trade talks, the expansion of a defence and security partnership and joint exercises to strengthen cyber security collaboration.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful warship, last year led a fleet of British vessels into the Bay of Bengal in a display of unity between the nations.

Before Friday’s visit, Mr Cleverly said he hoped the trip would build on ties between the two nations.

“Our relationship with India is hugely important to me; as the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific,” he said. “It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help to tackle global security challenges.

“I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 [Group of 20] presidency in December.”

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.



The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

Mr Sunak is the first person of colour to hold the position of prime minister of Britain. He was born in Southampton to parents of Indian origin who had emigrated from Africa.

Regarding Mr Sunak's conversation with Mr Modi, No 10 said in a statement: “Discussing shared global challenges, the prime minister praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership on tackling climate change and the leaders welcomed opportunities to bolster our security, defence and economic partnership,”

“The prime minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive free trade agreement.

“The leaders also agreed to work together as two great democracies to strengthen the developing economies of the world and looked forward to meeting in person at the G20 in Indonesia.”

Following the call, Mr Sunak tweeted that he was “excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead”.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said he was “glad to speak to Rishi Sunak” and pledged to work with him to strengthen bilateral ties. He said they had “agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA [free trade agreement].”