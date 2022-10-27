Rishi Sunak and King Charles will not attend Cop27 in Egypt

Rishi Sunak and King Charles III will not be attending the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt.

UK prime minister Mr Sunak has pulled out of attending the November summit, being staged in Cairo, to focus on domestic issues, his office said on Thursday.

King Charles is also not attending after palace and government officials decided the climate conference would not be the best place for the new head of state to make his first international appearance.

READ MORE How Rishi Sunak will approach Middle East, energy and climate

He is a known environmentalist and attended the Cop26 as Prince of Wales, but his place in Egypt has been in doubt since he became king.

Tory minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe told Parliament on Thursday that the king’s presence at the conference is “a matter for the palace”.

She hailed his global reputation as an environmental campaigner and denied he had been banned from travelling.

Expand Autoplay Running Out of Time's operations director Hetty Key with support crew member Mike Borgen, who is travelling with the baton the whole way from Scotland to Egypt. Photo: Running Out Of Time

Lady Neville-Rolfe told the House of Lords that Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and other ministers will be attending.

Pressed over whether ‘the ban’ on Charles attending the conference had been lifted, Lady Neville-Rolfe said: “There is no ban. This is a matter for the Palace.”

She added: “We are very fortunate our King is so globally identified with nature and tackling climate change.”

Earlier, Labour peer Lord Dubs said: “Could the minister make it clear that, if the king wants to attend, he is welcome to do so?”

Lady Neville-Rolfe said: “His majesty is globally recognised, I think, for his foresight and leadership on climate and sustainability over five decades, well before these issues became mainstream.

“But the government does not comment on communications and advice between our prime minister and the monarch.”

By convention all overseas official visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government.

It is understood that, when he sought advice from the government, it was agreed that this would not be the right occasion for Charles to make his first overseas visit as sovereign.

Mr Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to November 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.

“The prime minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as Cop president Alok Sharma.”

The spokeswoman added that Mr Sunak was “absolutely committed” to supporting the climate conference and denied the decision signalled a downgrading of climate change as a priority

Downing Street has also confirmed climate minister Graham Stuart will no longer be attending Cabinet.