Tories have lost 'last desperate reason' for avoiding UK general election

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has intensified its push for a general election after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership race.

His decision means the Tories lost their “last desperate reason” for avoiding a countrywide vote, Emily Thornberry, Labour’s shadow attorney general, said.

Conservative MPs backing Mr Johnson’s bid to become prime minister again had argued he had a clear mandate to govern because of his 2019 landslide election win.

Opposition MPs rubbished the notion that the former prime minister was fit to lead the country, pointing to the fact that he is subject to a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled Parliament.

“I thought that that was their last desperate reason for not having a general election,” Ms Thornberry told ITV’s Good Morning Britain when asked about Mr Johnson pulling out of the race.

“So, a large number of them were saying: ‘We’ve got to support Boris Johnson because he has a democratic mandate, because he stood for the general election, he was the one who led — and so if we get him back, then we have an argument for not having a general election’.

“Well, now he has stepped out, we should have a general election. We should have had a general election anyway.”

Boris Johnson on Sunday pulled out of the Conservative leadership race. AFP

Since Liz Truss resigned as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party last Thursday, opposition MPs have passionately argued there is dire need for a general election amid the political firestorm. She will remain in office until a successor is found, before Friday.

The Scottish National Party said it is preparing for a general election while Scottish Labour said such a vote was “inevitable”.

Many Tory MPs have batted away such calls, but at least one politician admitted an election appeared to be “the only answer” to the political instability blighting the UK.

In his pitch to re-enter No 10, Mr Johnson had argued that he was the only MP with a mandate to govern, and said a general election would be a high probability if he did not win.

“I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago — and I believe I am, therefore, uniquely placed to avert a general election now,” he said.

“A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country.”

Nadine Dorries, a Conservative former minister and staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said if Mr Sunak becomes prime minister the UK will find itself facing a general election “within weeks”. She said Mr Sunak was likely to be dragged into the Privileges Committee’s investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied over lockdown-breaking parties in No 10.

If Rishi Sunak were to win, the focus of the privileges committee I am absolutely certain would move straight onto Rishi Sunak and what he knew - in order to embolden Labours call for a general election. With Rishi we will be in general election territory within weeks. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 23, 2022

Home Secretary Grant Shapps, who previously served in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet, said Rishi Sunak, whom he is backing, was standing for Tory leader on the 2019 manifesto.

“We elect a party and we elect individuals as members of that party, and the 2019 manifesto is actually the thing — the document, if you like — that Rishi is standing on,” Mr Shapps told Sky News.

While he admitted it was “unusual” for the UK to have four prime ministers in five years, he argued “one of those prime ministers was the one who was elected with that manifesto, of course”.

“The individuals who were elected, and I was on the ballot paper, are still the same individuals who are in place and there is a five-year programme, and we will be delivering that manifesto,” he said.

In December 2019, with Mr Johnson at the helm of the party, the Tories won a majority of 80 seats and scooped up 43.6 per cent of the popular vote.

Recent opinion polls have painted a very different feeling among British voters and put Labour 36 points ahead of the Conservative Party.

Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope said whoever is crowned the next leader of the party should call an election to get the respect from voters. He warned of continued upheaval within the ruling party if a vote was not held.

“If people who are now seeking the crown want to have the respect, which comes from having a mandate, then what I am saying is that the best way they can get that respect is by winning a mandate with the people, and that is why I think a general election is essentially the only answer, otherwise we are just going to go from bad to worse,” Sir Christopher told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The party is ungovernable in the House of Commons and so we are going to have continuing rebellions as we try to change policies and so on, and so I must say I am very pessimistic, I am very angry and I feel that Boris has been let down once again and undermined by our parliamentary colleagues.”

Andrea Leadsom, a Conservative former minister, said there was “no prospect” for an election to be held before the January 2025 deadline if Penny Mordaunt wins the leadership race.

Ms Mordaunt is trailing her opponent Mr Sunak in terms of the number of MPs supporting her, but her campaign will be hoping to attract politicians who had been backing Mr Johnson before he quit the contest.

“Absolutely there is no prospect of an early general election under a Penny Mordaunt leadership,” Ms Leadsom told Sky News.

“You know, we have a mandate from 2019 from the people to fulfil the promises that we made to them then.”