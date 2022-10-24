British DJ dies during live radio show

GenX Radio Suffolk DJ Tim Gough died during his show on Monday morning.

The station tweeted on Monday: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIP buddy. x.”

RIB buddy. x — GenX Radio Suffolk (@genxradiouk) October 24, 2022

It is understood that Gough was broadcasting from a studio in his home when he died.

Fellow presenter at GenX Mark Eley was among those to pay tribute.

He said the station was in shock and that he had learnt “so much from Tim”, who had “huge” talent and passion for radio.

Nigel Mayes replied on social media and tweeted: “I've had the pleasure of knowing Tim for a good few years, I can only echo what so many are saying — what a lovely man. He'll be missed by many. Condolences to Tim's family xx.”

Jason King said: “Tim was one of the kindest people I knew.

“A real privilege to have called him a good friend for over 20 years. Thoughts with Isaac and family, gone way too soon.”

David K Game replied to the news on the station's Facebook page, saying: “Local radio legend from back in my days of listening to him on Orwell and Saxon. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Gough had a 25-year career in radio. He was born and grew up in Suffolk.

He also previously worked on other stations in the county, as well as Smooth Radio and stations in the East Midlands.