Liz Truss’s entitlement to former prime ministers’ £115,000 annual allowance sparks anger

Liz Truss is being urged to decline an allowance of up to £115,000 ($127,880) a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister, following her resignation after only six weeks in the role.

Ms Truss resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

Former prime ministers are allowed to claim up to £115,000 of funding under the Public Duty Costs Allowance to assist them in public life.

However, after just 45 days in the role, there is growing anger that Ms Truss should be entitled to this allowance.

Opposition Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, says Ms Truss should decline the funding.

“She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“She’s done 45 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it. She should turn it down and not take it.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined calls for it not to be paid.

Asked if she deserves the payment, he told LBC radio: “No. Most people have to work at least 35 years to get a full state pension.

“I think working 45 days shouldn’t give you a pension that is many, many times what ordinary people out there get after a lifetime of work.”

Latest figures for the sums claimed by former prime ministers, covering 2020-21, show John Major and Tony Blair claimed the maximum allowance; Gordon Brown claimed £114,712; David Cameron claimed £113,423 and Theresa May took £57,832.

Brexit commentator Mike Galsworthy called on the allowance to be scrapped.

“Scrap the Public Duty Cost Allowance. You’ll be seeing more of that term over the next days and months. Ridiculous that Johnson, Truss, Blair etc should be getting this £115,000 per annum for life,” he tweeted.