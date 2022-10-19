Renowned strategist Grant Shapps takes Home Office reins

Grant Shapps has taken a prime seat in British Prime Minister Liz Truss's Cabinet after the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

The move brings a Tory beast on to the embattled prime minister's side — one who could otherwise help bring about her removal from No 10.

After launching a short-lived Tory leadership bid of his own, Mr Shapps became a major backer of Ms Truss’s rival, Rishi Sunak, in the contest over the summer.

The former transport secretary is said to have recorded Tory colleagues’ doubts about Ms Truss in a running spreadsheet, wielded on a pricey foldable smartphone.

He also caused a headache for Ms Truss when he joined a revolt against her tax cuts, saying he was “profoundly” concerned about the plans and branding her decision to scrap the 45p top rate — which she has since reversed — as “politically tin-eared”.

He spent the Conservative Party conference earlier this month saying that Tory MPs would not “sit on their hands” in ousting Ms Truss without improvement.

Only two nights before his appointment, Mr Shapps told a theatre audience that Ms Truss had a “Mount Everest to climb” to remain in power and that her decision to surround herself largely with those who supported her campaign meant her base was too “narrow” to successfully lead the party.

The five candidates vying to replace Liz Truss — in pictures

Expand Autoplay British Prime Minister Liz Truss is under growing pressure after an economic crisis in the country. Here, 'The National' takes a look at five candidates vying to replace her, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, above. PA

The veteran of government is influential in the Conservative Party, having been instrumental in a rebellion against Theresa May and Boris Johnson’s path to power.

He was rewarded with a Cabinet role by Mr Johnson when he took office in 2019, which he held until Ms Truss sent him to the backbenches along with other backers of Mr Sunak.

The plane-obsessed Mr Shapps oversaw the transport department during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ensuing airport chaos as travel resumed. He also faced criticism for failing to engage with unions over strikes.

But the Johnson ally was seen as a competent public performer and often sent out to do the media rounds by the then-prime minister.

With his local grammar school education and a rock star relative who played guitar for The Clash, the 53-year-old Welwyn Hatfield MP has a slightly different background from many of his contemporaries at the top of the Conservative Party.

He has had a chequered history with the Tories and also posed problems for David Cameron with a series of scandals leading up to his resignation as a minister in November 2015.

Liz Truss's political career — in pictures

Expand Autoplay New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers a speech after being announced the winner of the Tory Party leadership contest in central London on September 5, 2022. Ms Truss is the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. AFP

After years of soaring through the Tory ranks, his rapid rise stalled during the 2015 general election campaign when he was accused of anonymously editing his own entry and those of other Conservative politicians on internet encyclopaedia Wikipedia.

Then-prime minister Mr Cameron stood by him and Mr Shapps called the allegations “bonkers”. Wikipedia later found no definitive evidence linking Mr Shapps to the account used to amend the entries.

But the damage was done and Mr Shapps was removed as party chairman and made a minister at the Department for International Development — a move widely seen as a demotion.

He was forced to resign from the post after six months when it surfaced that he had been warned about bullying among young party activists almost a year before 21-year-old Elliott Johnson took his own life.

Mr Shapps denied being informed about any allegations of bullying, sexual abuse or blackmail, but quit his post, saying that “responsibility should rest somewhere”.

Months before the Wikipedia scandal, Mr Shapps was accused of having breached the codes of conduct for ministers and MPs when it was revealed that he held a second job after entering Parliament.

He was exposed as having continued working as a marketer of get-rich-quick schemes under the pseudonym Michael Green.

Mr Shapps was politically ambitious from a young age.

While his family leaned more towards music — brother Andre Shapps played keyboards with post-punk band Big Audio Dynamite and his cousin, Mick Jones, was a founding member of The Clash — Mr Shapps found his passion in politics, becoming national president of the Jewish youth organisation BBYO.

In his early 20s, he set up a marketing and printing business before contesting his first parliamentary seat in 1997. He eventually ousted Labour’s Melanie Johnson in 2005 to become MP for Welwyn Hatfield, being elected the Tory Party’s vice chairman the same year.

In 2007, he became shadow housing minister and, following the 2010 general election — in which he retained his seat with a majority of more than 17,000 — he served as minister of state for housing and local government, being appointed to the Privy Council that June.

In September 2012, he was appointed co-chairman of the Conservative Party and also held the position of minister without portfolio at the Cabinet Office.

Born in Hertfordshire, Mr Shapps grew up in the area and was educated at Watford Grammar School and Manchester Polytechnic.

He is married with three children.