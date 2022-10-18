More than half of Tory party members want Liz Truss to resign

A poll of Conservative party members, the people who six weeks ago voted for Liz Truss to become party leader and prime minster, shows a majority now want her to resign.

More than half, 55 per cent, said Ms Truss should resign and only 38 per cent wanted her to stay on as leader, the YouGov poll found.

More than 80 per cent of Conservative Party members think Ms Truss, who assumed office on September 6, is doing a bad job, the poll showed.

The poll was carried out on Monday and Tuesday as her mini-budget spending plans were being overturned by her new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in to replace the fired Kwasi Kwarteng.

The poll of 530 members is not large enough to be considered representative of the wider membership, but YouGov has frequently provided a good indication of the mood among party members.

Among party members, Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss with 32 per cent, Rishi Sunak was second on 23 per cent and then Ben Wallace on 10 per cent.

About 60 per cent said they would back a proposal of a unity candidate to succeed Ms Truss being chosen without members having a say.

In the YouGov poll, 83 per cent of Tory members said Ms Truss was doing badly as Conservative leader, compared with just 15 per cent who said she was doing well and 2 per cent being unsure.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is under growing pressure after an economic crisis in the country. Here, 'The National' takes a look at five candidates vying to replace her, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, above.

Meanwhile, residents in Ms Truss's South-West Norfolk constituency have also said the prime minister looks “out of her depth”.

Retired council worker Heather Cain, who voted Conservative at the last general election - "I voted Boris for Brexit" - said Ms Truss is “probably not the right person to lead the country”.

In the past, she said she had voted for the Liberal Democrats and Labour.

David Cain, 63, said: “I think she's out of her depth really. I think they're just delaying the inevitable. I think she's going to have to resign.”