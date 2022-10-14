Kwasi Kwarteng cuts IMF trip short to return to London for U-turn on tax cuts

Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK Chancellor, was expected back in London on Friday to abandon major tax cuts presented in his mini-budget last month in an effort to shore up markets under pressure from a sell-off of government bonds.

Treasury officials said Mr Kwarteng had abandoned the rest of his plans to attend the IMF annual meetings, instead consulting his party about how to unravel the £43 billion package of unfunded, permanent giveaways.

On Thursday before his departure, Kwarteng had told interviews in Washington he was focused on his growth plan, which he hoped to flesh out on October 31. "Our position hasn't changed. I will come up with the medium-term fiscal plan on the 31st of October, as I said earlier in the week, and there will be more detail then," he said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss asked officials on earlier in the day to reverse more of her government's controversial "mini-budget" and Mr Kwarteng confirmed to reporters in Washington that he was flying back to London early.

Scrapping elements of the plan means the UK is now likely to proceed with a rise in corporation tax next April.

Campaigning to to be prime minister, Ms Truss vowed to sweep away the "orthodoxy" of economic policy.

Senior UK officials in Washington couldn’t recall the last time a chancellor had left early from the International Monetary Fund’s meeting but with Kwarteng’s budget was unraveling he had no choice.

Two days earlier, Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, announced it would end a £65 billion ($74 billion) emergency bond-buying facility on Friday, a cliff-edge for the markets and the government.

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng meets Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, at HM Treasury to discuss how they will work closely together over the coming months. September 7, 2022. HM Treasury

Traders responded by dumping the pound and pushing up the yield on UK government debt.The pound jumped 2.4 per cent against the dollar, the biggest increase in two years.

Government borrowing costs, which influence the mortgage costs of 7 million UK homeowners, fell from highs around 5 per cent as Kwarteng was prepared for his undignified and hasty exit from the gathering in Washington.

“It looks like Bailey’s pressure on the politicians may have worked,” said Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street. “There is very little chance of purchases being extended.”

At the IMF meeting in the US capital, global financial officials directed blame for the market turmoil squarely at the chancellor and Ms Truss.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised the BOE’s bond buying backstop, saying the “action was appropriate” and had addressed “a risk to financial stability.”

She also emphasised the need for “policy coherence and communicating clearly”.

Ms Truss is under huge pressure within her Conservative Party after polls showed her support has collapsed as investors have at the potential impact on the public finances.

Leading Conservatives have pondered whether she should be removed from the job only a month after becoming Britain's fourth prime minister in just six years since the Brexit referendum.

The pound, which has fallen sharply since Truss emerged as the front-runner to enter Downing Street in August, leapt by 2 per cent against the U.S. dollar shortly on Thursday. It was little changed from that level in overnight trading.

Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss eliminated the top rate of income tax, something they had said would help spur Britain's sluggish economic growth rate. The IMF has said it would worsen inequality.