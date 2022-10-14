UK markets rally on hope of mini-budget U-turn

UK markets rallied on Friday as traders awoke to news that the government could back down on its controversial budget plans.

Bond yields were down as markets opened, meaning investors are willing to offer lower borrowing costs to the UK government.

The yield on a two-year bond was close to where it was before the mini budget on September 29 that sparked a mass sell-off in the gilt market.

The FTSE 100 stock index was up by 1.4 per cent, recouping some of its losses. The pound slipped back after gaining against the dollar on Thursday.

The rally came after news broke overnight that Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng had cut short his visit to the US to face the political fallout back in London.

Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury select committee in the House of Commons, said his advice to Mr Kwarteng on ditching tax cuts would be: “Do it now.”

“If it doesn’t happen, then the markets may have an adverse reaction to that,” he told BBC's Breakfast programme.

“So my advice to the chancellor would firmly be, do it, do it now, make sure it’s something significant, not just nibbling at the edges but something that’s going to be firm, bold and convincing.”

Mr Kwarteng returned on the day that the Bank of England is due to end an emergency intervention in the bond market.

The Bank stepped in to buy long-term bonds and calm markets after Mr Kwarteng announced a huge package of debt-fuelled tax cuts.

Although billed as a set of measures to drive economic growth, the package alarmed investors and flopped with voters and many MPs.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng — in pictures

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves the stage after delivering his keynote speech to party members at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

Mr Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last week that one of the most politically toxic parts of the mini budget, a tax cut for top earners, would be scrapped.

But reports on Friday suggested that further parts of the package could be ditched, including a cut in corporation tax that was a key promise of Ms Truss's leadership campaign.

Mr Kwarteng gave mixed signals on whether to expect a corporation tax U-turn, telling the Daily Telegraph: “Let's see.”

The chancellor has also been forced to bring forward a further fiscal statement, now set for October 31, in which he will set out how he plans to fund his economic agenda.

The chaos has left Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng fighting for political survival barely a month since they moved into Downing Street.

Polls show a collapse in support for the ruling Conservatives, with the opposition Labour Party enjoying huge leads not seen since the 1990s.

Rumours are swirling of a Tory plot to replace Ms Truss, with one suggestion floated in Westminster that defeated leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt could run on a unity ticket.