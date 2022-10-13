Prince and Princess of Wales return to Olympic Park for charity anniversary

Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Thursday.

Prince William and Princess Catherine's Royal Foundation launched the Coach Core programme in 2012, the same year that the Olympic and Paralympic Games were staged in the capital.

The charity aims to create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities.

The royal couple will meet some of the young people with whom the charity works and get a taster of the sports sessions on offer and how these can change young people's lives.

Coach Core is now an independent charity which has supported more than 750 disadvantaged young people on to community sports coaching apprenticeships.

Among the organisation's ambassadors are England and Manchester City Women's captain Steph Houghton, gymnast Max Whitlock — a six-time Olympic medallist — and tennis coach Judy Murray.

“We're helping a lot more kids involved in sport by providing good coaches, good role models and [helping] these people into full-time employment — which is incredible,” said Whitlock.

“Two of the biggest problems in gymnastics — it's the same in most sports — is space and coaches.

“Obviously Coach Core is trying to fulfil that need for more and more good quality coaches to support these children who are coming through.”

It was a busy Thursday for Prince William who earlier made acclaimed British actress Vanessa Redgrave a dame at Buckingham Palace.

Dame Vanessa, 85, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1977 for her role in Julia, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda.

The actress said she was “very happy” after picking up her damehood from the Prince of Wales on Thursday for services to drama.

Dame Vanessa told the PA news agency: “I was thrilled when I heard that the Prince of Wales was doing the investitures today.

“He gave me my British Academy Fellowship in Covent Garden Opera House in 2010.”

Alongside her acting career, Dame Vanessa has campaigned for a number of causes, joining protests in 2020 over plans to cut jobs following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced she was being made a dame in the New Year Honours.

