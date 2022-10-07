Princess of Wales reveals early start to cheer on England rugby team in Women's World Cup

The Princess of Wales has revealed she will be getting up before 4.45am on Saturday to support England women's rugby team in their World Cup opener against Fiji at Eden Park in Auckland.

In a good-luck message posted on England Rugby's Twitter account she said: "I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.

"For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you've played in.

"Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute."

She went on to say she would be setting her alarm clock early to cheer on the team.

The video is likely to prove less controversial than her visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday when she was confronted by someone in the crowd.

Princess Kate's rugby affiliation was burnished by Queen Elizabeth II in February this year when she was given the patronage of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. These were formerly held by Prince Harry before he relinquished his duties as a working royal.

At the time of the bestowal, the princess attended a training session with both the male and female England teams at Twickenham.

