Prince Harry and Elton John among famous group suing Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry and singer Sir Elton John are among a group of celebrities launching legal action against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy, a law firm for the group said on Thursday.

The group includes actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, Sir Elton's partner and filmmaker David Furnish, and Doreen Lawrence, mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Evidence from the plaintiffs reportedly point to breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers, including placing listening devices inside people's cars and homes, as well as commissioning the bugging of live, private telephone calls, law firm Hamlins said in a statement.

MORE ON UK ROYALS How Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with royals could now change

Hamlins is representing Prince Harry and Frost, while Ms Lawrence, Hurley, Sir Elton and Mr Furnish are being represented by Gunnercooke, the statement said.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle's relations with Britain's tabloid press collapsed after they were married in 2018. The couple have previously said they would have “zero engagement” with four major British papers, including The Daily Mail, accusing them of false and invasive coverage.

The couple also cited media intrusion as a major factor in their decision to step down from royal duties and move to the US

Associated Newspapers, the publisher behind The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meghan Markle's style evolution — in pictures