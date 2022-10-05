Princess of Wales visits maternity unit on first solo engagement in new role

Kate, Princess of Wales, visited a maternity unit in the UK on Wednesday.

She toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s mother and baby ward, where she met members of the Jasmine Team, a department that helps women affected by mental health issues during pregnancy and the postnatal period.

The mother of three, who recently became patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, met a mum being supported by the team, as well as a family who were being helped to bond with their premature baby.

The hospital’s special care baby unit is one of only a few of its kind nationally that offers round-the-clock cot side sleeping facilities, allowing mums to remain close to their babies.

Staff at the SCBU encourage parents to take part in the care of their premature babies as much as possible, including bathing, feeding and nappy changing.

It was the princess’s first major solo engagement since becoming the Princess of Wales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

The NHS maternity unit delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies each year.

It received a Unicef baby friendly initiative gold award in 2022 for its outstanding work on infant-feeding and parent-child relationships.

The princess gave birth to all three of her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

The visit is one of a series Kate and her husband Prince William will carry out this week.