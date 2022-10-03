Home secretary considers laws to end 'abuse' of UK immigration rules

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman will call for the French to stop more boats crossing the English Channel and is considering laws to make it easier to deport people who come to the UK illegally.

At the Conservative Party Conference, Ms Braverman will promise to allow “the kind of immigration that grows our economy” but “end abuse of the rules”.

She is looking at new powers as the government’s policy on sending asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is challenged in the courts.

She will set out her intention to ensure that the UK’s policy on immigration cannot be derailed by modern slavery laws, the Human Rights Act or the European Court of Human Rights.

“It’s right that we extend the hand of friendship to those in genuine need," Ms Braverman will tell the conference in Birmingham, according to early released transcripts of her speech.

“This country has always done so. It did so for my father in the 1960s as a young man from Kenya.

"We have now welcomed hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Syria, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“At the same time, we should use our newfound control to deliver the kind of immigration that grows our economy, for example that helps projects that have stalled or builds relationships with our friends and allies.

“Parts of the system aren’t delivering. We need to end abuse of the rules and cut down on those numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy.”

Ms Braverman will pledge to increase efforts to stem the flow of people risking their lives to cross the Channel.

This includes trying to increase interceptions by the French, providing more British support and co-operation to tackle the criminal gangs responsible, and making use of the powers in the Nationality and Borders Act to prosecute those who enter the UK.

