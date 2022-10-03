Britain's King Charles welcomed back to Scotland by cheering crowds

Britain’s King Charles III has been greeted by exuberant crowds in Dunfermline for his first official engagement in Scotland since the ceremonies surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The monarch, 73, was on Monday accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, on a trip to confer city status on the former town in Fife as part of the late queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple were welcomed by cheering fans on their first outing since the royal mourning period concluded. Community groups, including a local pipe band, and schoolchildren packed the streets surrounding the City Chambers to catch a glimpse of the king.

He waved at those in attendance before heading into the building to attend an official council meeting where he made a speech.

The king formally declared Dunfermline a city, saying he was “delighted” to do so.

He said he hoped people living in the area would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.

After the ceremony, the king and queen consort were due to visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary, and meet representatives from Historic Scotland to learn about the history of the local area and conservation of the site.

Eight places have attained city status as part of the late queen’s 70th anniversary of ascending the throne.

Dunfermline’s bid was based on its heritage and historic status as an ancient seat of royal power, but also as one of the fastest-growing towns in Europe.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla speak to crowds of royal fans after arriving in Dunfermline. AP

Bill Henderson, 71, was one of the many locals who had waited patiently for the royals’ arrival.

“It’s a historic event,” he said. “I was born just before the queen came to the throne, so she’s been my monarch my whole life. It’s just exciting.”

Mr Henderson said the occasion was made even more special because King Charles I was born in Dunfermline.

Teacher Carol Williams, 52, said it was “such an honour” for her community to host the new king’s first official engagement after taking over from his mother at the helm of the monarchy.

The king and his wife were due to host a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh later on Monday to celebrate British South Asian communities.

They were to meet between 200 and 300 guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK. The gathering will recognise the contribution many from these communities have made to the National Health Service, arts, media, education, business and the Armed Forces.

Throughout his years as heir to the throne, the then-prince was known for reaching out to people from various faiths and backgrounds in Britain.

The king was also to hold an investiture ceremony for a small group of local people, his first as head of the UK’s royal family.