Two men charged with assault of Prince Andrew heckler

Two men have been charged with assaulting a heckler who was accused of shouting abuse at Prince Andrew as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Thousands of people lined the Royal Mile to pay their respects as the queen's coffin made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last month.

Footage on social media appears to show a member of the public heckling the prince when he was walking with his siblings, including King Charles III, behind the hearse.

Police Scotland charged a 22-year-old man with breaching the peace in connection with the incident.

It caused a brief disturbance after the heckler was pulled from the crowd by members of the public, prompting police to intervene.

On Sunday, Police Scotland said two people had been charged in “connection with assault”.

“Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault, following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.

“A report will be sent for the consideration of the procurator fiscal.”

In total, 13 people were arrested in Scotland in events linked to the queen’s death.

Prince Andrew was not permitted to wear his military uniform for the funeral as he was stripped of his title earlier this year, due to his connection to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.