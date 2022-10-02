Two men charged with assault of Prince Andrew heckler

Pair were brought to the ground after the incident in Edinburgh during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession

Prince Andrew and his siblings walk behind the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it moves along the Royal Mile during the procession from Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral. Getty Images
Gillian Duncan
Oct 02, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Two men have been charged with assaulting a heckler who was accused of shouting abuse at Prince Andrew as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Thousands of people lined the Royal Mile to pay their respects as the queen's coffin made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last month.

Read more
Buckingham Palace receives more than 50,000 letters following Queen Elizabeth's death

Footage on social media appears to show a member of the public heckling the prince when he was walking with his siblings, including King Charles III, behind the hearse.

Police Scotland charged a 22-year-old man with breaching the peace in connection with the incident.

It caused a brief disturbance after the heckler was pulled from the crowd by members of the public, prompting police to intervene.

On Sunday, Police Scotland said two people had been charged in “connection with assault”.

“Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault, following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.

“A report will be sent for the consideration of the procurator fiscal.”

In total, 13 people were arrested in Scotland in events linked to the queen’s death.

Prince Andrew was not permitted to wear his military uniform for the funeral as he was stripped of his title earlier this year, due to his connection to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Updated: October 02, 2022, 4:50 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL