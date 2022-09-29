Liz Truss refuses to u-turn on tax-cutting plan despite economic turmoil

British prime minister Liz Truss is refusing to back down on her tax cutting mini budget despite economic turmoil, saying it was the “right plan”.

In her first public comments since chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the proposals last Friday, Ms Truss dismissed concerns.

She was carrying out a planned media blitz of BBC local radio stations before the Conservative Party conference next week.

Read more Mark Carney accuses UK government of 'undercutting' Bank of England

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Ms Truss said “we were here” because of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which pushed up energy prices.

“Currencies are under pressure around the world,” she said.

“And that’s why it’s so important that this government took urgent action,” she said.

She said the government was working “very closely” with the Bank of England, but it was important the central bank was independent.

“We are facing very, very difficult economic times. We are facing that on a global level. I talked to a lot of my overseas counterparts, about issues like energy, about making sure we are dealing with the global economy,” she said.

“But the important thing is the British government acted to make sure people were protected from these high energy costs, to make sure we are getting the economy going."

The growth will not come through “overnight,” she said.

“But what’s important is we are putting this country on a better trajectory for the long term.”

Attempting to steer the conversation away from the economic chaos, said “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.

“I think we have to remember the situation we were facing this winter. We were facing a situation where people could have had to pay energy bills of up to £6,000,” she said.

“Where inflation was increasing and where we were looking at an economic slowdown which would have had a huge impact right across the country, including in places like Leeds. So we had to take decisive action.”

She said the government “had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation”.

“And of course that means taking controversial and difficult decisions,” she said.

“But I am prepared to do that as prime minister, because what is important to me is that we get our economy moving and we make sure people are able to get through this winter. We are prepared to do what it takes to make that happen.”

Former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney warned the government against undermining the country’s economic institutions, saying it was “working at cross purposes with the bank,” with its mini budget.

Not including a forecast from the Office of Budget Responsibility about the financial impact of the plans had led to the “undercutting” of some of the institutions, Sir Mark told the BBC on Thursday.

“The government I think has accepted the need for that,” he said.

Sir Mark said the government also made the mistake of leaving out the “real measures” that would drive the acceleration of growth in the economy, which was necessary for the numbers to add up.

“And so that leads to one last uncertainty and concern, which is maybe the way the numbers are going to add up is through spending cuts, as yet unspecified,” he said. “What would those be and how are those going to be put in place?”

“Unfortunately, having a partial budget in these circumstances — a tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the bank — has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets.”

The mini-budget, or so-called “fiscal event” on Friday, represented the biggest tax cuts in 50 years. It included the abolishment of the top rate of tax for the country’s biggest earners.

Its announcement unleashed turmoil in the markets, sending the pound to its lowest ever level against the dollar, while forcing the Bank of England to intervene to buy up gilts - UK government debt in sterling - to after it “warned of a material risk to UK financial stability”.

The pound sank on Thursday by more than 1 per cent against the dollar after the Bank of England intervention to head off a fresh financial catastrophe.

Sterling slid as low as $1.0763 in early morning London deals.

The International Monetary Fund said earlier this week it was “closely monitoring” developments and urged Mr Kwarteng to “re-evaluate” his tax measures, saying, in an extraordinary statement, that the plans would increase inequality.

Chris Philp, Britain's chief secretary to the Treasury, said he disagreed with concerns raised by the IMF.

“I saw the IMF comments. I respectfully disagree,” he told Sky News.

Mr Philp also said the government would stick to its plan to hold a fuller fiscal announcement on November 23.

Meanwhile, World Bank president David Malpass on Wednesday warned that it could take years for global energy production to diversify away from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. This would prolong the risk of stagflation, or a period of low growth and high inflation, he said.

In a speech at Stanford University in California, Mr Malpass said there was an increased likelihood of recession in Europe. He said China's growth was slowing sharply and US economic output had contracted in the first half of the year.

Those developments would have grave consequences for developing countries, Mr Malpass said, citing what he called “consequential” and “worsening” challenges facing development.