Labour brands Truss and Kwarteng 'reckless and irresponsible' over tax-slashing plan

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have been branded “reckless and irresponsible” by a Labour frontbencher for announcing tax cuts that benefit Britain’s rich in the middle of a cost-of-living emergency.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor and a former economist at the Bank of England, said the UK’s biggest tax cuts in half a century have already wreaked havoc on financial markets and would disproportionally benefit high earners.

Ms Reeves accused the prime minister and chancellor of “behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run” with their financial package unveiled last week. Ms Reeves said the Tory government should be mindful of how tax cuts will affect financial markets and also public opinion. The plan unveiled in the mini-budget on Friday put markets into a spin and sent the pound spiralling to a record low.

Ms Reeves backed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s statement that he would reinstate the 45 per cent top rate of income tax if he were in government. Mr Kwarteng last week announced that the top 45p ($0.48) income tax rate on earnings of more than £150,000 a year will be scrapped, leaving the highest rate at 40p.

“The idea that trickle-down economics making those at the top richer still will somehow filter through to everybody else, it’s been tried before and it didn’t work then, it won’t work now,” she told Times Radio.

“So financial markets are unimpressed, the British public are unimpressed and I think that the chancellor and prime minister need to take note because they’re not gambling with their own money, they’re gambling with all of our money and it is reckless and it is irresponsible as well as being grossly unfair.”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the shadow chancellor said Mr Kwarteng had “fanned the flames” of the falling pound by hinting at further unfunded tax cuts, which she called “incredibly concerning”.

“I think many people had hoped over the weekend things would calm down, but I do think the chancellor sort of fanned the flames on Sunday in suggesting there may be more stimulus, more unfunded tax cuts, which has resulted overnight in the pound falling to an all-time low against the dollar,” she said.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused the government of gambling with people's finances. Reuters

The Truss administration used more than £70bn of increased borrowing to fund the tax-cutting plan. The Institute of Fiscal Studies said only those with incomes of more than £155,000 will be net beneficiaries of tax policies announced by the Conservatives over the current parliament, with the “vast majority of income tax payers paying more tax”.

Sterling plunged to a record low against the US dollar early on Monday morning on the back of the Tories’ raft of tax cuts and higher interest rates knocked international confidence in the currency. The pound fell by more than 4 per cent to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asian trading, having already tumbled on Friday in the aftermath of the mini-budget. The decrease was the lowest level recorded against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971 and adds to a months-long fall in the value of the pound.

The fall in value will inevitably lead to higher prices for British consumers over the coming months and years.

Samuel Tombs, an expert at Pantheon Economics, said inflation is likely to increase by about 0.5 percentage points in 2024 because of recent falls in the pound.

Inflation in July hit a 40-year high at 10.1 per cent, before dropping slightly to 9.9 per cent in August.

Energy bills are one of the things that are likely to increase as the pound falls ― the price of all gas the UK uses is based on the dollar ― even if the gas is produced in the UK.