Driver, 20, arrested at Heathrow after four struck in 'hit and run' crash

A man aged 20 has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after four men were hit by a car in London, leaving two in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Kingsley Road, close to the junction with Taunton Avenue in Hounslow.

The Metropolitan Police, who were alerted at 2.43am, said the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

The pedestrians, all men in their 20s, were taken to hospital, where two remained in a critical condition. The other two sustained non-life-changing injuries.

Detectives arrested the man at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of attempted murder shortly before 7pm.

Police said he had booked a flight and was planning to leave the country.

A second man was also arrested nearby on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower said: “This was a serious incident that will have shocked the local community.

“Two men are in hospital fighting for their lives and our thoughts are with them and their families.

“Officers have acted without delay to identify a suspect.

“The arrest — which happened as the man was trying to fly out of the UK — is a timely and crucial development in this ongoing investigation.

“We will continue at pace as we work to establish what happened and to get justice for the victims.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.”