UK to cap energy prices businesses, with rates cut by up to half

The UK will impose a cap on energy prices paid by businesses this winter, cutting rates by up to half to contain the impact of soaring costs.

Government support will be available to companies, charities and public sector organisations for six months from October 1.

Read more UK businesses call on government to outline support amid '500%' energy bill increase

“We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said.

The rate for electricity will be slashed by around 50 per cent, while gas prices will be cut by 25 per cent for non-domestic customers.

The maximum rate business customers will pay will be about 21.1 pence per kilowatt-hour for electricity and 7.5 pence for gas.

The level of the cap has been set at less than half the wholesale prices anticipated this winter.

The government has said it will pick up the tab, compensating suppliers for the reduction in wholesale gas and electricity unit prices they are passing on to non-domestic customers.

The scheme will initially apply from October 1 to March 31 next year for all non-domestic energy users, including charities and the public sector such as schools and hospitals as well as businesses.

It comes weeks after it was announced that household energy bills would be capped at £2,500 a year on average from October.

Energy prices across Europe have soared since Russia slowed and squeezed pipeline flows to the region after it was hit by sanctions for invading Ukraine.

But unlike households, British business energy costs are not protected from wholesale market volatility by regulator Ofgem’s price cap.

That has led many bills for small businesses to jump by as much as 10 times, forcing some to close.

Even with the government’s help, businesses will be paying more than they are used to.

Before energy prices started to increase last year, wholesale rates held steady at about 5 pence for electricity and 4 pence for gas.

The energy support packages for households and businesses are “something of almost a panic reaction,” the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.

Economist Paul Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “I think something like this was inevitable. Some businesses were seeing their energy bills going up by five times — or certainly that was likely to happen from October.

“Just as households were going to need some protection, so were businesses.

“I think one of the positive things about the business announcement is that they appear to be looking at reviewing this and coming back with something more targeted in six months' time.

“I rather wish they had done the same for households because for households and for businesses this is something of almost a panic reaction.

“You have got to do something and the only thing that they can do immediately is protect everybody, whereas in the medium term if this goes on we really want something that is more targeted.”

The Federation of Small Businesses previously said that without a significant intervention, the UK faced a “lost generation” of traders.

It said a cap would not affect high standing charges imposed by suppliers. Larger businesses are also raising concerns.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is at the UN General Assembly in New York, said: “What I can say is that for businesses that are vulnerable, who don’t have the wherewithal to … invest in their own energy supply, we will be providing support in the longer term.”