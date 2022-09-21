UK could host Joe Biden state visit in 2023

US President Joe Biden could visit the UK to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

King Charles III would host Mr Biden around the time of a possible European trip for celebrations of the 1998 peace deal that helped end 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

Proud of his roots in Ireland and the US’ role in brokering the agreement, Mr Biden would likely be keen to visit the island of Ireland to mark the anniversary.

READ MORE Joe Biden's Irish soul

Diplomatic sources said it would be an ideal moment to invite Mr Biden for a state visit.

But there were concerns raised over the level of the celebrations, with the Northern Ireland Executive established by the agreement currently collapsed.

The UK government was optimistic, however, that power-sharing could be back up and running by the anniversary.

Biden's Europe visit — in pictures

Expand Autoplay US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian refugees at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw during a visit to Poland. AP

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss met the US president at a UN summit in New York on Wednesday, but she was not afforded the White House visit that Boris Johnson was treated to last year, with officials blaming the tight schedule of her trip.

Mr Biden did meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle after visiting Cornwall for the Group of Seven summit in June last year, but it did not have the full pomp and ceremony of a state visit.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, received a state visit in 2019.