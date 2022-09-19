Final unseen portrait of the queen revealed before funeral

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

On the eve of her funeral, Buckingham Palace has released a previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth smiling with joy.

Taken in May before the platinum jubilee celebrations, the portrait shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera in her Windsor Castle home.

The queen, who is dressed in a dusky dove blue dress with her hair neatly curled, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, which were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

READ MORE Messages behind Queen Elizabeth II’s brooches as she debuts new piece for platinum jubilee

The two art deco-style pieces, worn one below the other, were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

The queen wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her diamond jubilee televised speech in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth's jewellery goes on display for Jubilee - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Queen Elizabeth wearing the Sri Lanka brooch. All photos: Getty Images / Royal Collection Trust, unless specified

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also took the jubilee portrait of the queen released to mark the start of national festivities for her 70-year reign.

The queen celebrated her platinum jubilee with the nation three months before she died.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: five facts you may not know - video