When is the two minutes' silence for Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II funeral — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The UK will hold Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, one of the biggest events ever staged in Britain, and observe a national silence as part of the final ceremonies.

While other parts of the funeral day are scheduled with military precision silence and Last Post, the bugle call that signifies the end of the service, is set for approximately 11.55am — to allow for delays or longer-than-expected speakers.

There is another silence on the eve of the funeral, Sunday at 8pm.

The silence, which will be widely observed around the country, will be the touching last goodbye where citizens can remember the queen.

Other key times in the day are:

8am The doors of Westminster Abbey open for the congregation to start taking their seats.

10.35am A bearer party from the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will lift the coffin from the raised platform known as a catafalque and carry it in procession from Westminster Hall.

10.44am King Charles III leads his family in marching behind the queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

After the funeral service, the king and his family will walk behind the queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch, near Green Park and a short distance from Buckingham Palace.

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state inside Westminster Hall, London. AFP

4pm A committal service in St George’s Chapel, in Windsor.

7pm The queen's closest relatives will return to the chapel for a private burial service.