Who is the earl of Snowdon? And who's who in Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession?

Senior royals are taking part in a march behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as she is moved to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state.

Some of them are world famous faces — the new King Charles III and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, respectively. But some of the others even the most ardent royal fans would struggle to name.

This will be the last time the coffin is moved before the viewing is opened to the public.

Earl of Snowdon

David Albert Charles Armstrong-Jones is a furniture maker and a former chairman of the auction house Christie's UK, and with his sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, a cousin of King Charles III.

He is the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon.

When he was born he was fifth in line to the throne but is now 24th. He is the first person in line who is not a descendant of Queen Elizabeth.

Duke of Gloucester

Prince Richard is the son of Prince Henry and Princess Alice.

He is the queen’s cousin and a full-time working member of the royal family.

He attends national and international events in support of the head of state, and also attends many public duties and charity engagements each year.

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips is the son of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Capt Mark Phillips. He is a British businessman and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is 17th in the line of succession.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Sir Tim is second husband of Princess Anne.

He is a retired Royal Navy officer and was equerry to the queen from 1986 to 1989.

Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward is the queen’s youngest child, the youngest sibling of King Charles III. He is 13th in line of succession to the British throne.

King Charles III

The new king and the queen’s eldest son.

Prince of Wales

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles, is heir to the throne. His children are next in line to become king or queen.

Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is the second son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana and is fifth in line to the throne.

Princess Royal

Princess Anne is the queen’s second child and only daughter. She is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been princess royal since 1987.

The Duke of York

Prince Andrew is the queen’s third child and eighth in the line to the throne. He retired from public life after the fall-out from his association with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, the Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will travel by car.