Ryan Giggs to face retrial on domestic abuse charges

Ryan Giggs will face a retrial on domestic violence charges, a judge has ruled, after a jury failed to reach verdicts last week.

The former Manchester United footballer is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, his girlfriend at the time, causing actual bodily harm, and using controlling and coercive behaviour against her from August 2017 to November 2020. He was accused of headbutting her during an argument at his house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

The former Wales manager was also charged with the common assault of Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma, having been accused of elbowing her in the jaw during the same row.

He denies all the charges.

Following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, a jury of seven women and four men failed to reach any verdicts on August 31 after more than 20 hours of deliberations. One jury member was missing due to illness.

During a brief hearing at the court on Wednesday, Judge Hilary Manley ruled that Giggs, 48, would again stand trial next July.

The former football star was not required to attend the hearing, but the judge said he "is well aware of the bail conditions".

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told the judge: “We do seek a retrial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently, we do invite you to fix a date for the retrial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a trial date, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of July 31, 2023 for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks. Giggs will remain on bail until the trial.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3, 2023.