Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves around speaker's chair in UK parliament

Climate activists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber in Britain's Parliament.

Extinction Rebellion said its supporters had launched a protest in Parliament in support of a “Citizens’ Assembly” to help bring about change.

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members, hand in hand, in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.

One read “Let the people decide” and the other said “Citizens’ Assembly now”.

The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.

Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens' Assembly Now: "We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this..."

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly now: 'We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this'.”

Two protesters could also be seen with locks around their necks and connected to the front gates of the Houses of Parliament.

The House of Commons and the House of Lords are on a break until Monday.