Liz Truss cancels interview with veteran BBC journalist Nick Robinson

Liz Truss has pulled out of an interview with veteran political journalist Nick Robinson the day before it was due to broadcast, saying she could "no longer spare the time".

BBC News tweeted on Monday that the one-to-one interview was scheduled to broadcast at 7pm on Tuesday on BBC One.

Liz Truss has cancelled her BBC One interview with Nick Robinson which was due to air this Tuesday evening (30th August) at 7pm. Ms Truss’ team say she can no longer spare the time to appear on “Our Next Prime Minister”. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) August 29, 2022

“We regret that it has not been possible to do an in-depth interview with both candidates despite having reached agreement to do so,” the BBC press team said in another tweet.

The other candidate for the Conservative leadership, Rishi Sunak, was interviewed by Nick on 10th August. We regret that it has not been possible to do an in depth interview with both candidates despite having reached agreement to do so. (2/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) August 29, 2022

Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10, Rishi Sunak, sat down with Mr Robinson this month.

“Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it’s been cancelled,” tweeted Mr Robinson.

Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it’s been cancelled https://t.co/3X3tmwDP4t — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) August 29, 2022

Ms Truss had already declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced him.

She did face questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme this month, something Mr Sunak has avoided.

READ MORE How Liz Truss can strengthen UK-Gulf relations

Ms Truss’s campaign team has been approached for comment on the withdrawal from the BBC One interview.

The candidates will go head-to-head once more in the last official hustings of the Tory leadership race on Wednesday.

The ballot of Conservative Party members closes on Friday, with the winner to be announced on September 5.