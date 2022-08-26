Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves delights locals during surprise visit to UK pub

Keanu Reeves delighted locals at a Northamptonshire pub when he made a surprise visit to The Fox and Hounds in Charwelton on Wednesday.

One resident said the actor had “made our year”.

Dianne King, 46, had been at the pub with her husband, Jason, and said she could not believe her eyes.

“We really didn’t think it was him at first,” she told the PA news agency.

“Why would Keanu Reeves be in our local pub? But when I realised [it was him], I went over just to make sure.

“He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn’t?”

The couple described the film star as a “lovely person” and said the experience of meeting him had been an “honour”.

“He is a legend and I think myself and my husband are still on a high from it,” Ms King said.

“He has made our year. What an honour.”

It is not known why Reeves was in Northamptonshire.