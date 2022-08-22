Woman dies after crash involving Range Rover and Tesla closes Tube line

A London Underground line was forced to partially close after a Range Rover crashed into a Tesla and ended up on a railway track.

The Metropolitan Police said the collision happened on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Tube station in west London in the early hours of Monday.

Emergency services attended but a female occupant of the Range Rover died at the scene.

A man and woman who were also in the Range Rover have been taken to hospital. Police are awaiting updates on their conditions.

Another woman, who is believed to have been in the Tesla, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into Park Royal station, hitting a stationary vehicle.

The Range Rover is removed at the scene of a fatal crash. PA.

The Piccadilly line has been part suspended between Acton Town and Uxbridge, while the A40 has been closed.

Andrew Wood, who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: “It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who also lives in the block of flats next to the station, said she heard a "big crash" and saw police cars and ambulances at the scene.

“There was a lot of smoke. I didn’t see the car because it was during the night, she said.

“The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen.”