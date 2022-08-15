Three Britons go on trial in separatist-controlled Ukraine

Three Britons and two men from Sweden and Croatia who were captured in eastern Ukraine went on trial on Monday in a court administered by Kremlin-backed separatists in the city of Donetsk, Russian media reported.

The five men — John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy of the UK, Mathias Gustafsson of Sweden and Vjekoslav Prebeg of Croatia — all pleaded not guilty to charges of being mercenaries.

All five face the death penalty under the laws of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

The next hearing in their case is scheduled for October, Russian media reported.

Mr Harding, Mr Prebeg and Mr Gustafsson were captured in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol and stand accused of attempting to “seize power by force” and “taking part in armed conflict as mercenaries”, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Mr Hill faces charges of being a mercenary, while Mr Healy is being tried for taking part in the recruitment of mercenaries for Ukraine, the news agency said.

On June 9, the supreme court of the self-proclaimed republic sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan to death for being mercenaries. The three men had been captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine's industrial east.

All three have appealed their verdicts.

There has been a moratorium on the death penalty in Russia since 1997, but this does not apply in the two separatist regions in Ukraine.

