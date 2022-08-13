Rishi Sunak: Salman Rushdie attack should be Iran wakeup call

The knife attack on Sir Salman Rushdie should be a wake-up call to the West in its dealings with Iran, the UK’s Rishi Sunak warned.

Mr Sunak, one of two candidates seeking to become Britain's next prime minister, said Iran’s response to the stabbing bolstered the case for designating Iran’s revolutionary guards as a terrorist organisation, the Telegraph reported.

There has been no official government reaction in Iran to the attack on Mr Rushdie, but several Iranian newspapers praised his assailant.

Mr Rushdie, spent nine years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over the 1988 publication of his novel, The Satanic Verses.

A joint US and UK citizen who was born in India, he has been trying to live a normal life in recent years, writing and becoming a champion for free speech.

He was stabbed on stage at a lecture theatre on Friday and is now, after emergency surgery, on a ventilator but unable to speak.

“The brutal stabbing of Salman Rushdie should be a wake-up call for the West, and Iran’s reaction to the attack strengthens the case for proscribing the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps),” Mr Sunak said.

The IRGC controls Iran's elite armed and intelligence forces.

Mr Sunak, referring to stuttering talks between Iran and the West to revive a nuclear deal, said, “We urgently need a new, strengthened deal and much tougher sanctions, and if we can’t get results then we have to start asking whether the JCPOA is at a dead end.”

The JCPOA, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the 2015 agreement under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

“The situation in Iran is extremely serious and in standing up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin we can’t take our eye off the ball elsewhere,” Mr Sunak said.

Iran and world powers appeared to be nearing a deal that could revive the 2015 nuclear accord last week.

Expand Autoplay Russian contractors work at the Bushehr nuclear reactor site in 2007. The plant opened four years later. Bloomberg

European Union diplomats said last Monday that 16 months of negotiations was at an end and that the text of a potential agreement had been finalised in a 25-page draft document.

All that remained, they said, was for US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to sign off.

On Friday, an Iranian diplomat told the IRNA state news agency that Iran was reviewing the EU's “final” proposal.

“Proposals by the EU can be acceptable if they provide Iran with assurance on the issues of safeguards, sanctions and guarantees,” the unnamed diplomat said.

The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since it was first published. At least 45 people were killed in riots around the world in protests against the novel.

A year after it was published, Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for the author's death.

A bounty of about $3 million was offered for anyone who killed Rushdie.

Iran's government has since distanced itself from the issue in the years since, but anger over Mr Rushdie remains.