UK government 'plans for blackouts in January'

Officials are considering when they may need to introduce emergency measures to save gas

Hot water bottles will be needed if the government's planned organised blackouts go ahead during January. Getty
Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 10, 2022
The UK government is making plans for organised blackouts for industry and households over winter when cold weather may coincide with gas shortages, according to reports.

The latest "reasonable worst-case scenario" being considered by the government shows electricity capacity shortfall could total about a sixth of peak demand, Bloomberg reported.

This scenario, coupled with below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports from Norway and France, could expose the UK to four days in January when it may need to introduce emergency measures to conserve gas, the report said.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bleak outlook comes after the Bank of England warned last week that Britain was on course for a long recession as energy prices push inflation towards 13 per cent.

But any political response has been hampered by the race to select a new prime minister on September 5.

While European governments seek to conserve gas use and increase storage after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UK government has been split into two camps led by Conservative leadership candidates Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak who have clashed over how to respond.

Charities, business groups and politicians have called on Ms Truss and Mr Sunak to set out how they would help struggling households to cope with a forecast 82 per cent rise in energy prices in October.

Updated: August 10, 2022, 12:34 AM
