Alleged ISIS 'Beatle' Aine Davis arrested at UK airport on terrorist charges

A man has been arrested at London's Luton Airport on terrorism charges, accused of being part of a notorious ISIS group that murdered hostages.

Aine Davis was returning to the UK after his release from a Turkish jail where he was serving seven and a half years for membership of the terror group.

Davis, 38, denied being part of the cell, nicknamed the "Beatles" because of their British accents, during his trial in Turkey.

He was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command and taken to a police station in south London.

The Met said he was arrested in relation to offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000.

Davis is being held in police custody. It is thought there were four members of the "Beatles" cell who all grew up in west London.

They travelled to Syria to fight for ISIS and ended up guarding western hostages.

The group killed 27 hostages, beheading several of them, according to US authorities. Videos of the murders caused outrage after they were sent around the world.

Before travelling to Syria, Davis was convicted on drugs offences and was jailed in 2006 for possessing a firearm.

He converted to Islam and changed his name to Hamza and met Mohammed Emwazi, nicknamed Jihadi John by the media.

The pair were part of a group that radicalised Muslims living in London before Davis left the UK to join ISIS in 2013.

He was convicted by a Turkish court of being a senior member of a terrorist organisation after being arrested near Istanbul in 2015.

During his trial, Davis admitted knowing Emwazi from praying at the same mosque in west London, but denied being his friend, or a member of the "ISIS Beatles" group.

The group is said to be responsible for the deaths of four US hostages — journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig — British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, and Japanese journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto.

Two group members are in custody in the US after being captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in 2018. Emwazi was killed in Syria in 2015.

Alexanda Kotey is already serving a life sentence for his actions in Syria and El Shafee Elsheikh is due to be sentenced this month in the US after being convicted in April.

In his US trial, Kotey pleaded guilty to eight offences, including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to support terrorists.

Elsheikh was found guilty of charges including lethal hostage taking and conspiracy to commit murder after a trial.

Both men were stripped of their British citizenship in 2018.