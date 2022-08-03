Meghan Markle turns 41 - in pictures

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 41st birthday on Thursday.

The former actress officially joined the British royal family in 2018 when she married husband Prince Harry in a relatively low-key ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple's son Archie was born in 2019 before the family welcomed daughter Lilibet, named in honour of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, in 2021.

They had intended to live at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle following a controversial £2.4million makeover paid for by UK taxpayers.

But unrelenting press scrutiny in Britain eventually became too much. They stepped aside from royal duties and moved to California's Pacific coast.

A subsequent TV interview with Oprah Winfrey threatened to open a major schism in the royal family following explosive allegations of racism and bullying that emerged during the talk.

In May, the couple returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

However, their role in the festivities was curtailed and they were not allowed to join senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

In January, the duchess won undisclosed damages against The Mail on Sunday after a court ruled that the paper had infringed her privacy over the publication of letters to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Her Archetypes podcast was unveiled on Spotify in March, but her animated series Pearl was cancelled by Netflix in a cost-cutting move.

In July, she accompanied her husband as he addressed the UN General Assembly to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, held annually on the former South African president's birthday.

Last year, the duchess celebrated her 40th birthday by announcing her 40x40 mentorship programme for women returning to the workplace.

The programme enlisted the help of her friends, the poet Amanda Gorman, social activist Gloria Steinem, singer Adele, fashion designer Stella McCartney, chef Jose Andres and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.