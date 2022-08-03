Conservative leadership vote delayed over hacking fears

Voting by members of the Conserative Party to pick the next British prime minister has been delayed after the GCHQ spy agency warned that cyber hackers could change people’s ballots, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

A letter to members of the party gave general advice about the voting process and its vulnerabilities. It did not reveal that a specific threat had been made by a hostile group or state.

Due to the concerns, the Conservative Party has abandoned plans to allow members to change their vote for the next leader later in the contest, The Telegraph reported.

READ MORE Be it Sunak or Truss, the UK is poised to move in a new direction

Postal ballots are also yet to be issued to the about 160,000 party members, who have now been warned they could arrive as late as August 11.

The ballots were earlier due to be sent out from Monday.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are competing in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister.

UK Conservatives on the leadership campaign trail - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Conservative leadership candidate and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves the hall in Exeter, south-west England, after her speech to a Conservative Party membership hustings. Getty

Ms Truss leads in opinion polls among Conservative Party members, who will decide who becomes the next leader on September 5 after weeks of voting.

The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) gathers communications from around the world to identify and disrupt threats to Britain.

A representative for the National Cyber Security Centre, which is a part of the GCHQ, said that it provided advice to the Conservative Party.

Everything you need to know about Liz Truss - video

"Defending UK democratic and electoral processes is a priority for the NCSC and we work closely with all Parliamentary political parties, local authorities and MPs to provide cyber security guidance and support," an NCSC spokesman told Reuters.

“As you would expect from the UK's national cyber security authority, we provided advice to the Conservative Party on security considerations for online leadership voting."

Everything you need to know about Rishi Sunak - video