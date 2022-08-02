British millionaire Dean Kronsbein dies in Italian yacht accident

A British man was killed after the yacht he was on crashed into the rocks off the coast of Sardinia in Italy.

Dean Kronsbein, 61, the millionaire owner of a Covid-19 mask firm, died on Sunday.

Kronsbein, a British-German citizen, owned the face mask supplier Ultrafilter Medical, based in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.

READ MORE British man Jack Fenton dies in helicopter accident in Greece

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Dean Kronsbein has been killed in a boating accident,” said a representative for the family.

“A much-loved and respected family man, friend and business colleague, it is a tremendous shock and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.”

The representative asked that the family be given time and space as they process their loss.

“I was deeply shocked to learn of the sudden death of local businessman Dean Kronsbein in a yachting accident off the coast of Sardinia,” Councillor Ed O’Driscoll, mayor of Ross-on-Wye, posted on Facebook.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his family as they come to terms with this terrible news.”

Local media reported that Kronsbein was fatally injured when the 21-metre Amore yacht crashed at Il Nibani, near Porto Cervo.

He was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kronsbein was reportedly on board with his wife, Sabine, and his daughter, Sophia, who were seriously injured in the crash.

“The damaged boat was towed back to Porto Cervo and has now been seized by the local prosecutor while the investigation into what happened exactly continues,” Francesco Colarullo, coastguard commander at the Port of Olbia, told MailOnline on Monday.

“It’s possible speed may have been an issue and we know that other vessels were in the area at the time and the accident may have happened while evasive action was taking place.”

A representative of the British Foreign Office said: “We are providing support following a maritime accident in Sardinia, including to the family of a dual national who has died.

“We are in contact with the local authorities.”