From Christie's with love: Charity sale to celebrate 60 years of James Bond

A charity auction celebrating 60 years of James Bond films will take place at Christie's in London later this year.

Fans will get the chance to snap up one-of-a-kind memorabilia related to the famous British spy, including watches, costumes and props.

Headlining the sale will be the Silver Birch Aston Martin ‘DB5’ — the only DB5 stunt car to be released for sale — which comes with a £2 million ($2.4m) estimate.

A Tom Ford suit worth an estimated £2,000 and five bow ties belonging to 007 are some of the other collectors' items included in the sale.

Dozens of lots are going up for auction and span 25 Bond films, with the final six lots representing Bond actors Sir Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Sir Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

It is hoped that the sale can raise money for up to 45 selected charities. Previous sales have raised £4,800,000 ($7,000,000) for charitable causes.

The online sale will be open for bidding from September 15 until “James Bond Day” on October 5 — the date of the world premiere of the first James Bond film Dr. No in 1962. An invitation-only live auction will take place on September 28.

The Earl of Snowdon, the honorary chairman of Christie’s in Europe, said that he has been fascinated with the Bond films since being brought a die-cast of the Aston Martin DB5 by his parents who had attended the premiere of Goldfinger.

“From that moment on I was fascinated by each new Bond film, the special effects and stunts and Bond’s watches and incredible style. I was even lucky enough to experience the school run in my father’s DB5.

“The British legend that is Bond has had a great influence on my life,” he said. “It is an honour for Christie’s to be partnering once again with EON Productions to present this two-part official charity sale celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Bond. The incredible landmark live and online auctions will hopefully raise record sums for all the wonderful charitable causes chosen.”