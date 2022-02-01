Aston Martin to phase out combustion engine cars by 2026

Aston Martin has announced plans to phase out combustion engine-only models by 2026 and focus on electric and hybrid cars.

Chairman Lawrence Stroll said after 2026 there will still be the option of a combustion engine vehicle, but only as a hybrid.

He was speaking as a number of rivals, including Lamborghini and Bentley, have announced their visions for a green future.

“By 2026 we will be fully electrified,” Mr Stroll said. “I can’t tell you that 100 per cent of Aston Martin customers want an electric vehicle.

“People still want the smell, the noise [of combustion engine cars]. We’re gradually going to get to full EV, but we will continue offering both [electric and hybrid].

“There will still be an electrification component, but if someone wants an internal combustion engine in 2028, that will happen.”

Carmakers across the board are looking to bring in greener cars as climate change becomes a growing concern.

At the super car end of the market, there is the added hurdle that buyers often want the noise that comes with most powerful, most finely-tuned combustion engines.

“By 2025 or 2026, even though we will have every model electrified, front engine, mid-engine, SUV, we will still continue to offer for sale, as long as there’s customer demand, hybrid versions,” Mr Stroll said.

He was speaking at the unveiling of the upgraded DBX SUV that the company hopes will grab the attention of buyers considering Lamborghini’s Uru.

Luxury Italian carmaker Lamborghini is developing its first fully electric model for the end of the decade.

“Over the past few years Lamborghini, has stabilised and consolidated thanks to Urus,’ chief executive Stephan Winkelmann said in January.

“With the hybridisation of the current range, we keep the promise of making our cars even more performing and reducing CO2 by over 50 per cent. The fourth Lamborghini model will arrive around 2028, joining the Urus, Huracan and Aventador.”

He said the electric car would still provide plenty of power and will be recognisably a Lamborghini.

Bentley said last week that its first all-electric vehicle will be ready by 2025.

It plans to offer only plug-in hybrid and electric cars by 2026 and switch its entire line-up to fully battery-powered vehicles by the end of the decade.