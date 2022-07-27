Robot-made replicas of Parthenon Marbles could help solve Greece-UK dispute

A robot-made replica of the ancient Parthenon Marbles ― more commonly known as the Elgin Marbles ― that have been at the centre of a decades-long dispute between Greece and the UK will go on display in London this summer.

Using 3D technology and a surreptitious scan of the original ancient Greek statues on display at the British Museum, the Institute for Digital Archaeology in Oxford has created a full-scale reproduction of the historical objects.

The UK-based organisation has used advanced technology to resurrect ancient artefacts before. In 2016, it unveiled a two-thirds scale model of a Syrian monument known as the Monumental Arch of Palmyra, also known as the Arch of Triumph.

The original was built by the Romans and was thought to be two millennia old, but it was destroyed by ISIS fighters in 2015.

Made of Egyptian marble, the Palmyra Arch replica was displayed in London’s Trafalgar Square.

One is a life-size horse’s head from the Parthenon’s pediment, the other of a sculpted panel from the south side of the temple depicting a scene from the Centauromachy, the mythical battle of the Lapiths against the half-man, half-horse Centaurs.

The carvings made in Italy were created as a prototype for a subsequent copy that the institute wants to carve from a block of marble quarried on Mount Pentelicus, the main source of the stone for the construction of the Acropolis, from where the Parthenon Marbles were taken more than 200 hundred years ago.

Britain has stayed uncompromising on Greece’s repeated calls for the 2,500-year-old friezes to be returned, one of the most prominent post-colonial claims for the restitution of imperial spoils.

According to an article in The New York Times, archaeologists at the institute used marble from the quarries of Carrerra in Italy and the advanced technological wizardry of Robotor ― the name of the machine built to reproduce 3D designs with stone materials ― to replicate two Parthenon sculptures.

The marbles were stripped from Athens' Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis by Scottish nobleman Thomas Bruce, known as Lord Elgin, in the early 1800s and shipped to Britain.

Elgin sold the marbles to the British government, which in 1817 passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of its most prized exhibits.

Greece maintains that the stone carvings were looted ― not given to or bought by the British noble ― and that they should be repatriated.

Workmen deliver a portion of the Parthenon frieze, the so-called Elgin Marbles, to the British Museum in 1961. Greece has long demanded that the sculptures be returned to Athens. Getty Images

The museum in London has repeatedly refused to return the sculptures, about half of a 160-metre frieze which adorned the 5th century BC monument, saying they were acquired by Elgin under a legal contract with the Ottoman Empire and are part of everyone's "shared heritage".

The executive director of the Institute of Digital Archaeology told The New York Times that the robot-made replicas are for the “sole purpose” of encouraging the British Museum to repatriate the originals.

“When two people both want the same cake, baking a second, identical cake is one obvious solution,” Roger Michel said.

The idea, he said, is that the museum, home to one of the largest collections of artefacts from around the world ― many of which are at the centre of repatriation claims by their countries of origin ― will take the replicas and return the originals to Greece.

A replica of the Triumphal Arch at Palmyra is unveiled in Trafalgar Square, London, on April 19, 2016. The 2,000-year-old arch in the Syrian city was destroyed by ISIS forces in October 2015. Getty Images

“If we take the British Museum at its word, the only attributes of the marbles that matter to the museum are its physical qualities and the extent to which they reveal the history and aesthetics of antiquity,” Mr Michel said.

The world-renowned cultural institution may, however, be less inclined to accept Mr Michel’s proposal after he ignored their refusal to allow him to scan the pieces.

Along with the institute's technical director, Mr Michel decided to visit the British Museum and scan the marbles anyway, using smartphones equipped with sensors and photogrammetry software that can create 3D digital images.

Once completed, the robot-made replicas of the Parthenon Marbles will also go on display in the UK capital at an as-yet-undisclosed location.

In an interview last year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the return of the marbles, saying they were legally acquired by Britain and had been legally owned by the British Museum's trustees since their acquisition.

But last month chairman of the British Museum and a former Conservative government minister George Osborne said he believed there was a “deal to be done” to share the priceless artworks.

The restitution of antiquities has ramped up in the past year with institutions in the UK and France returning several bronzes to Benin and Italy returning a fragment of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

Earlier this year, the Libyan government formally requested the return of 2,000-year-old columns that were moved from the north African country in the early 19th century and placed in Windsor Great Park.