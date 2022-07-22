UK Covid-19 infections rise to almost 3.8 million

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK has risen to 3,760,200, latest figures show.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics on Friday shows the figures have increased by 261,500.

Figures for infections in the week to July 14 showed that an estimated 3,147,700 people in England had coronavirus.

"Infections continued to increase in the North West, East of England, London and the South East and the trend was uncertain in all other regions of England," the ONS said.

"Infections also continued to increase in those in school Years 7 to 11, and those aged 50 years and over; trends were uncertain in all other age groups."

In the same period, there were 340,900 cases in Scotland, 183,200 in Wales, and 88,400 in Northern Ireland.

Last week, the estimated overall number of people testing positive for the virus was 3,498,700.

The previous week saw a 29 per cent jump in infections. The new figures could indicate the spread is slowing as children break up for school holidays.

In England and Wales, the ONS estimated one in 17 people had Covid-19 in the week ending July 14, while in Northern Ireland it was one in 20.

Kara Steel, senior statistician for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “It is too early to say if this most recent wave is starting to peak, but we will continue to closely monitor the data.”

Latest data from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey, collected between July 6 and July 17, has shown that more than a third (36 per cent) of adults wore face coverings when outside their homes.

Three-quarters (75 per cent) reported they always or often wash their hands with soap straight after returning home from a public place.

Around 29 per cent said they always or often maintained social distancing when meeting up with people outside their households and 35 per cent avoided older or more vulnerable people.

Around 27 per cent of adults reported opening windows or doors to reduce the spread of coronavirus and other illnesses when they have visitors in their homes.