Penny Mordaunt: new approach needed to keep UK safe

Conservative front runner Penny Mordaunt has vowed to make defence the “first duty” of government and pledged to prioritise migration issues if she reaches No 10.

After surging ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the first round of voting by Tory MPs, Ms Mordaunt said she would meet some of the UK's toughest security challenges head on. This includes working in a new way with France on the surge in illegal migration across the English Channel. "I’ve spent a long time in the Mediterranean mapping migrant routes in the Med and North Libya - we should be doing more to work on what would be in France's interest in regards to their southern border," she said.

"The rules governing all of this are completely unfit for the world we live in today - we need a new diplomatic narrative."

Read more Who are the leadership candidates

Ms Mordaunt promised to honour the UK’s Nato commitment of spending 2.5. per cent of GDP on defence by 2030, as she said Britain needs to “hold fast” to the nation’s shared values of “strength, fairness and decency, (and) a willingness to stand up for what is right”.

“The defence of the realm is the first duty of any government," she wrote in the Mail newspaper. “We will stand with Nato in defence of our common values and we will not flinch from the hard graft and putting boots on the ground on the alliance’s borders.”

Former British Government Minister Penny Mordaunt at the Cinnamon Club as she launches her campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party in London, Britain, 13 July 2022. The eight contenders face a vote by Tory MP's after securing 20 nominations in the initial phase. EPA / TOLGA AKMEN

Ms Mordaunt said she would hold firm to the UK’s position on the war in Ukraine, stressing Russia “must lose the war”.

“We must hold our position in Ukraine. There cannot be any territory ceded to Russia,” she said.

“Although that will be difficult, we have to be honest with our people that we need to do that for our own safety and security.”

Ms Mordaunt also vowed to create a National Strategy Council to look at the challenges and opportunities facing the UK in the long-term, as well as a “civil defence force” of qualified volunteers to be brought in to help in major events such as flooding.

“I’m incredibly proud of our armed forces,” Ms Mordaunt said.

“I’ve been a member of our armed forces and I’m still pleased to be serving them as an Honorary Officer. I know perhaps better than any other candidate that it is our first duty to this country to defend them.

“People can be confident that this job is safe in my hands.”