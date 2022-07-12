Boris Johnson faces fresh confidence vote to push him out of Downing Street

Labour will table a no-confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s government on Tuesday and seek to hold the vote the following day, party sources have said.

It means MPs from all parties would have the opportunity to decide if they want the government to continue — and could trigger a general election.

But it would require Conservative MPs to vote against their own party while hunting for a new leader.

Last month, Mr Johnson won a tight confidence vote by his own MPs, after rivals had forced an internal referendum following damaging scandals, including a police fine over a Downing Street birthday party while the country was in Covid-19 lockdown.

The prime minister had argued the government could “move on” and focus on what “really matters to people”, but the lack of support from his own side, and one more scandal involving his handling of sexual harassment allegations surrounding one of his MPs, forced him to resign.

When Mr Johnson last week announced his departure as Conservative leader there were calls for him to step aside as prime minister, it was suggested his deputy Dominic Raab could become caretaker prime minister.

Instead, Mr Johnson formed a new Cabinet and insisted he would remain in No 10 until he can hand over the keys to his successor, which is now due to be September 5 after the rules of the contest were set out on Monday night.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent “this nonsense about clinging on for a few months”.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country,” Sir Keir said last week. “If they don’t get rid of him then Labour will step up, in the national interest, and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come.”

There are currently 11 candidates declared to stand in the race but they must each find at least 20 backers before nominations close at 6pm today.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat are known to have already secured enough supporters.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he believes he has the necessary nominations from Tory colleagues.

Tax cuts have become a common theme of pledges from most of the candidates.

Even Rishi Sunak, who as chancellor oversaw tax rises during his time in charge, will outline plans to cut taxes when inflation has been brought back under control, as he launches his bid to become leader of the UK Conservative Party and prime minister.

He will insist he has a plan to deal with the current economic challenges, saying it is a matter of when not if the tax burden starts to fall.

At an event to launch his campaign on Tuesday he will receive heavyweight support from another former chancellor, Lord Norman Lamont, who said Mr Sunak had the courage to make the “tough decisions” to deal the “extremely serious” economic situation.

Contender Tom Tugendhat has said tax cuts cannot be the “only round in the magazine” in stimulating economic growth.

In a speech on Tuesday, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee will set out his 10-year plan for growth to address the UK’s lagging productivity.

Like the other contenders — apart from Mr Sunak — Mr Tugendhat is promising immediate tax cuts but will also argue for investment in skills and infrastructure, as well tax breaks for research and development.

Before his speech, Mr Tugendhat, a former soldier, said: “I am committed to reducing the tax burden on people and businesses across the UK.

“It’s great to see colleagues following my lead in arguing for a reversal of the national insurance rise. And only by cutting the cost of fuel, which is hitting drivers in their back pockets, can we drive down price.

“Tax cuts cannot be the only round in the magazine to fire growth in the economy.

“A 10-year growth plan will include both targeted and sensible tax cuts, along with other measures to stimulate investment, creating jobs and investment in every part of the UK.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said “cutting taxes isn’t a fairytale” in a swipe at his predecessor Rishi Sunak as he set out his pitch to Tory voters.

He said in his leadership campaign video that he would reform education to give pupils “the tools they need to succeed in life”.

“Faced by Russia and China it is clear we must increase our spending on defence,” he added.

“And of course we need to reduce the burden of tax.

“I believe cutting taxes isn’t a fairytale but rather a critical step to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”