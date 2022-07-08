Boris Johnson's rollercoaster ride as UK prime minister - in pictures

Boris Johnson's announcement on Thursday that he intends to hand over the reins of power, even if he stays in Downing Street for just a little longer while the successor is found, brings to an end three years running the UK government.

As the images above show, like the rest of his career, controversy has followed him during his time at No 10.

Two subjects dominate his time in office: Brexit — his key police pledge was to get Brexit done — and Covid, as he oversaw the UK's battle against the pandemic, including his own personal challenge as he spent time in intensive care after he became infected in the first weeks of the outbreak.

He was also mired in scandal, from partygate to the Chris Pincher sexual harassment affair.

Aside from politics, he has also got married and become father to two more children.

However, his time in charge is remembered. It was certainly a colourful ride.