Boris Johnson undergoes sinus operation

UK prime minister Boris Johnson underwent a schedule operation on his sinuses on Monday morning, Downing Street said.

It was described as a “very minor routine operation” under general anaesthetic at a London hospital.

Mr Johnson is resting at home and is planning to chair Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting and travel to a gathering of Commonwealth leaders later this week.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning.

“He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am.”

Asked how the Prime Minister was feeling, the spokesman said he had not spoken to him since his return to Downing Street but that he was resting at home.

The timing of Mr Johnson’s return to work would depend on how he feels, according to the spokesperson.

Asked who was in charge of the UK nuclear accounts during the procedure, the spokesperson said Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were aware in advance and that Mr Johnson was under for a “relatively brief time”.

Procedures were in place so that any significant decisions could be deferred to Mr Raab before Mr Johnson resumed duties, the spokesman said.

The operation was on the NHS and was scheduled “for a while”, he said, without specifying at which hospital it took place.

Mr Johnson’s sinus issue was not understood to be related to his Covid illness in 2020.

At that point, Mr Johnson spent several days in intensive care after falling seriously ill.

Last week, Mr Johnson paid a surprise second visit to Kyiv to stress his support for Ukraine, and promised an enhanced training programme for troops.