Britain is suffering from a shortage of the Cadbury Flake 99 due to supply issues at one of its manufacturing plants in Egypt.

It comes as the UK experienced its warmest day of the year on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 34°C in some parts, well above the average for June.

Cadbury Flakes — often added to vanilla soft-serve ice cream cones to create the quintessentially British '99' treat — are a common sight at seasides across the country in the summer.

But an unseasonably warm late spring and early summer has meant Flakes are now in short supply.

Mondelez, the parent company of Cadbury, has blamed global supply issues and unexpected high demand for the scarcity of supplies.

“We have been experiencing some global supply chain disruptions, alongside a recent increase in demand for the product in the UK and Ireland above the levels that we had anticipated at the start of the year", the company told The National.

"Flake 99 is available for our customers to order but, for now, we are just carefully managing stock allocation fairly across all our customers.”

It added that the supply issues were "in line with what many other companies are reporting".

Vanilla soft-serve ice cream with a chocolate flake at the seaside is a British favourite.

The iconic British brand, based in Bourneville near Birmingham, shifted production of the Flake to Dublin and an even larger facility in Egypt, which was built to satisfy the Middle East's insatiable demand of Cadbury chocolate.

It is now the second year running that the UK has suffered a Flake shortage.

The Ice Cream Alliance said: "There is, once again, a shortage of the Flake product.

"This is disappointing to our members and their customers as the Flake product is synonymous with the whippy ice cream known as the Flake 99 and enjoyed throughout the UK especially during the summer months.

"The ICA hopes that the supply issue is resolved as soon as possible to benefit both our members, the ice cream industry and their customers."

First introduced in 1930s, mystery over the Flake 99's unusual name circulated for years, with many people mistakenly assuming it was related to the item's price in pence.

Cadbury has admitted the origins are "lost in the midsts of time" but has speculated the name could be related to the elite bodyguard unit of the Italian king, which included 99 men.