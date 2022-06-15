Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns

Lord Christopher Geidt, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial interests, has resigned from his role.

A brief statement on the government’s website on Wednesday evening said Lord Geidt had tendered his resignation to Mr Johnson.

“With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers’ interests,” it read.

“We are surprised by this decision, given Lord Geidt’s commitment to the role, to the prime minister, and in his evidence to the House of Commons just yesterday,” said a government representative.

“This week, the independent adviser was asked to provide advice on a commercially sensitive matter in the national interest, which has previously had cross-party support. No decision had been taken pending that advice.

“Whilst we are disappointed, we thank Lord Geidt for his public service. We will appoint a new adviser in due course.”

Attorney General Suella Braverman said she was “disappointed” by Lord Geidt’s resignation.

She told ITV’s Peston: “I don’t really know the details, I don’t think we know the reasons for Lord Geidt’s resignation. I’m disappointed, obviously, but I know he’s served the government well and we wish him well in the future.”

Only a day earlier, the adviser declined to deny to MPs that he had considered resigning over Mr Johnson’s response to being fined for breaching lockdown rules with parties at Downing Street.

Lord Geidt told the public administration and constitutional affairs committee that he had felt “frustration” about the partygate scandal.

“I am glad that the prime minister was able to respond to my report and, in doing so. addressed aspects of the things about which I was clearly frustrated,” he told the committee.

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser. I am glad that my frustrations were addressed in the way that they were.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, at his Downing Street office.

Lord Geidt had reportedly threatened to quit last month after the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown breaches in Whitehall — unless Mr Johnson issued a public explanation for his conduct.

He is the second person to resign as Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser during his less than three years as prime minister.

Sir Alex Allan quit in 2020 after the prime minister refused to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.